Is Citrix Systems (CTXS) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Citrix Systems (CTXS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of CTXS and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Citrix Systems is one of 613 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CTXS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CTXS's full-year earnings has moved 5.14% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, CTXS has gained about 31.70% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of -0.95%. This means that Citrix Systems is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, CTXS belongs to the Computer - Software industry, a group that includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 7.58% so far this year, so CTXS is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to CTXS as it looks to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.