Is Citigroup (C) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Citigroup (C) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Citigroup is one of 840 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. C is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for C's full-year earnings has moved 0.29% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, C has returned 47.73% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 20.02%. This means that Citigroup is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, C belongs to the Banks - Major Regional industry, which includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #40 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 37.39% so far this year, so C is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to C as it looks to continue its solid performance.

