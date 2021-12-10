Is Citi Trends (CTRN) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Citi Trends (CTRN) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Citi Trends is one of 220 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Citi Trends is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CTRN's full-year earnings has moved 9.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, CTRN has gained about 65.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 6.7% on average. This means that Citi Trends is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is The Children's Place (PLCE). The stock is up 77.7% year-to-date.

For The Children's Place, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 29.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Citi Trends belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 39 individual companies and currently sits at #53 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 4.3% this year, meaning that CTRN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. The Children's Place is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Citi Trends and The Children's Place as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

