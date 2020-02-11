Is Cisco Stock Worth Buying Now?

Major benchmarks have become volatile in the past few days, and 2020 has not treated Cisco SystemsÃÂ (NASDAQ:) stock all that well compared to many other tech names. In 2020, the stockÃÂ is up about 2%. On the other hand, the PowerShares QQQ ETFÃÂ (NASDAQ:) has risen about 8%. CSCO is expected to report its Q2 earnings after the market closes on Feb. 12.

During this new decade, I expect the stock markets to be led by tech stocks, and I think CSCO shares have value for long-term investors. However,ÃÂ just before the companyÃ¢ÂÂs earnings report, its shares areÃÂ likely to be volatile with a downward bias. Therefore, IÃ¢ÂÂd urge investors to be cautious about Cisco in the near-term.

What to Expect from CSCOÃ¢ÂÂs Earnings Report

The company dominates the networking and communications equipment markets. Its products and services help customers transport data, voice and video traffic.

When it reported its Q1 earnings in November, its revenue and earnings exceeded analystsÃ¢ÂÂ average expectations. In Q1, its revenue grew 1% year-over-year to $13.2 billion.

Product sales account for about 75% of its revenue and Services generate about 25% of its sales.

In Q1, the revenue of all of its Product categories increased YoY, with Applications jumping 18%, Security surging 11%, and Infrastructure Platforms climbing 9%.

Overall, the companyÃ¢ÂÂs Q1 results were solid. In Q1, Cisco paid off more than $6 billion of its debt, reducing itsÃÂ interest expenses in the process.

However, CSCO predicted that its revenue would decline in Q2 as its customers hit the pause button. Orders from emerging markets were especially weak, as many of CiscoÃ¢ÂÂs customers were not ready to make big investments in networking infrastructure.

When a tech company cuts its guidance,ÃÂ its stock drops rapidly. And that is exactly what happened to CSCO in November following its earnings report.

CiscoÃ¢ÂÂs shares are likely to be volatile following its Q2 results as investors compare its performance with its guidance.

The Tailwinds Behind CSCO Stock

Over the past decade, Cisco has, at times, found it difficult to grow its top line. And its stock price reflects its growth challenges, as in the past 12 months, the shares have been virtually flat.

Yet CiscoÃ¢ÂÂs management is working to transform its business, as the company is diversifying into software and cloud support services. Many analysts have welcomed this strategic move that is likely to increase the companyÃ¢ÂÂs revenue, with most of those gains coming from recurring, high-margin, cloud-related, subscription services.

The companyÃ¢ÂÂs goal is to generate about 30% of its total sales from software by the end of FY20.ÃÂ Its Q2 results will enable the Street to measure its progress towards that goal.

Also, since 2020 is expected to be the year when becomes more mainstream, demand for products that supportÃÂ 5G wireless systems is expected to boost networking vendors.ÃÂ Cisco stock should benefit from that trend in the long-run.

CSCO has more than of cash and short-term investments enabling it to make acquisitions that could help it increase its revenue. Recently, the company has closed on acquisitions of customer experience management company CloudCherry andÃÂ . CSCOÃ¢ÂÂs past and future acquisitions will help it expand its ecosystem.

As its global geographical reach is rather broad, the company may be spared any further damage that may be caused by negative developments related to China, be it further trade wars or the most recent viral epidemic. For example, the company is expecting to in India, where about two-thirds of all small- and medium-enterprises (SMEs) have no online presence.

Going forward, in addition to CiscoÃ¢ÂÂs strong balance sheet, its managementÃ¢ÂÂs strategic efforts to increase its revenue and customer base are likely to act as powerful catalysts for the shares.

CSCO StockÃ¢ÂÂs Valuation

The stockÃ¢ÂÂs trailing P/E ratio of about 17 has also put it . In comparison,ÃÂ the trailing P/E ratiosÃÂ of Advanced Micro DevicesÃÂ (NASDAQ:), Nvidia (NASDAQ:), and Texas InstrumentsÃÂ (NASDAQ:) are 170, 72, and 25, respectively.

Furthermore, CSCO stockÃ¢ÂÂs current annual dividend yield of 2.9% makes it attractive for dividend investors, for whom valuation matters. Since the companyÃ¢ÂÂs earnings and free cash flow will enable it to easily pay its dividends, I do not expect it to cut its dividend in coming quarters.

However, I am a bit concerned about the stockÃ¢ÂÂsÃÂ current price-sales ratio . Analysts prefer a low P/S multiple and ideally like the ratio to beÃÂ below one. However, a P/S ratio between one and two is more common. To put the metric into perspective, the S&P 500Ã¢ÂÂs average P/S .

Cisco stock could decline if the companyÃ¢ÂÂs Q2 results were badly impacted by ChinaÃ¢ÂÂs current difficulties. But any significant decline by CSCO stock would create a buying opportunity.

The Bottom Line

I am bullish on the long-term outlook of Cisco stock, as its growing subscription revenue will likely help boost the shares. However, although the fundamentals of Cisco may look quite appealing, IÃ¢ÂÂm expecting tech stocks to be hurt by volatility and profit taking in the short-term.

The shares may soon drop towards $45.ÃÂ If the companyÃ¢ÂÂs earnings report is weak, they may even trend closer to $42.5 level.But I expect Cisco to bounce back from any potential decline before too long.

