Is Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Cirrus Logic (CRUS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Cirrus Logic is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 630 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CRUS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRUS's full-year earnings has moved 40.65% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, CRUS has returned 74.05% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 25.70%. As we can see, Cirrus Logic is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, CRUS belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, a group that includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #57 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 29.69% this year, meaning that CRUS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on CRUS as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.