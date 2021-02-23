Is Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Cirrus Logic (CRUS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of CRUS and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Cirrus Logic is one of 628 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CRUS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRUS's full-year earnings has moved 6.59% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that CRUS has returned about 7.27% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 7.24%. As we can see, Cirrus Logic is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, CRUS belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, which includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 7.62% so far this year, so CRUS is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to CRUS as it looks to continue its solid performance.

