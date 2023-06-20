Is CIRCOR International (CIR) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Circor (CIR) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Circor is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 217 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Circor is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CIR's full-year earnings has moved 26.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, CIR has gained about 99.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of 7.7% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Circor is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Ingersoll Rand (IR) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 23.5%.

For Ingersoll Rand, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Circor belongs to the Metal Products - Procurement and Fabrication industry, a group that includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #40 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 24.1% so far this year, so CIR is performing better in this area.

Ingersoll Rand, however, belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. Currently, this 37-stock industry is ranked #44. The industry has moved +13% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Circor and Ingersoll Rand as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

