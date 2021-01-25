Stocks
CTAS

Is Cintas Stock Poised To Rise?

Contributor
Trefis Team Trefis
Published

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) stock, a provider of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs, has declined 6% year-to-date and also declined around 2% over the last 5 trading days. In comparison, the broader S&P 500 returned around 2% growth over the last 5 trading days. Now, is Cintas stock poised to decline further? While we believe that the company remains fundamentally overvalued, trading at about 34x the consensus FY 2021 EPS estimate of $9.67, compared to levels of 30x seen in FY 2020 and 27x seen in FY 2019, the stock may rise by 2.1% over the next month (21 trading days). Specifically, there is a 72% chance of a rise in Cintas stock over the next month (21 trading days) based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last 5 years. See our analysis on Cintas Stock Chances of Rise for more details. Curious about the possibility of rising over the next quarter? Check out the Cintas Stock AI Dashboard: Chances Of Rise And Fall for a variety of scenarios on how Cintas stock could move.

5Days (D): CTAS -2.1%, vs. S&P500 1.5%; Underperformed market 

  • Cintas stock declined 2.1% over a 5-day trading period, compared to a broader market (S&P500) rise of 1.5%
  • A change of -2.1% or more over 5 trading days is a 15% likelihood event, which has occurred 184 times out of 1256 in the last 5 years

YTD: CTAS -6%, vs. S&P500 2.7%; Underperformed market

Cintas stock declined 6.0% so far this year, compared to broader market (S&P500) rise of 2.7%

While Cintas stock may be overvalued now, 2020 has created many pricing discontinuities that can offer attractive trading opportunities. For example, you’ll be surprised how counter-intuitive the stock valuation is for Amazon vs Etsy

See all Trefis Price Estimates and Download Trefis Data here

What’s behind Trefis? See How It’s Powering New Collaboration and What-Ifs For CFOs and Finance Teams | Product, R&D, and Marketing Teams

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CTAS RL LULU

Other Topics

US Markets Investing

Latest Stocks Videos

    See more videos

    Trefis

    Trefis is an interactive financial community structured around trends, forecasts and insights related to some of the most popular stocks in the US. Whereas most finance sites simply give you the facts about where a stock has been and what a company has done in the past, Trefis focuses entirely on the future.

    Learn More

    More from Trefis

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular