Is Cintas (CTAS) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Cintas (CTAS) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Cintas is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 222 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cintas is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CTAS' full-year earnings has moved 2.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that CTAS has returned about 10.1% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 4.9%. This means that Cintas is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Emerson Electric (EMR) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 9.4%.

In Emerson Electric's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Cintas belongs to the Uniform and Related industry, a group that includes 2 individual companies and currently sits at #100 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 8.9% so far this year, meaning that CTAS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Emerson Electric belongs to the Manufacturing - Electronics industry. This 16-stock industry is currently ranked #74. The industry has moved +13.7% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Cintas and Emerson Electric as they could maintain their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.