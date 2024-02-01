Is Cintas (CTAS) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Cintas (CTAS) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Cintas is one of 227 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cintas is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CTAS' full-year earnings has moved 1.4% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that CTAS has returned about 0.3% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have lost an average of 2.1%. This means that Cintas is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Eaton (ETN), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 2.2%.

In Eaton's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Cintas belongs to the Uniform and Related industry, which includes 2 individual stocks and currently sits at #20 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 0.1% so far this year, meaning that CTAS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Eaton belongs to the Manufacturing - Electronics industry. This 17-stock industry is currently ranked #18. The industry has moved -1.1% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Cintas and Eaton as they could maintain their solid performance.

