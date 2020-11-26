Is Cintas (CTAS) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Cintas (CTAS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Cintas is one of 211 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CTAS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CTAS's full-year earnings has moved 10.79% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, CTAS has returned 33.97% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 17.86% on average. As we can see, Cintas is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, CTAS belongs to the Uniform and Related industry, a group that includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #242 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 31.02% so far this year, meaning that CTAS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track CTAS. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

Cintas Corporation (CTAS): Free Stock Analysis Report



