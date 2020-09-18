Is Cintas (CTAS) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Cintas (CTAS) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Cintas is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 213 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CTAS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CTAS's full-year earnings has moved 15.05% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, CTAS has moved about 20.79% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 2.07%. As we can see, Cintas is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, CTAS belongs to the Uniform and Related industry, a group that includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 17.58% so far this year, so CTAS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to CTAS as it looks to continue its solid performance.

