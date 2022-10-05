Is Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Potentially Undervalued?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). The company's stock saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Cintas’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Cintas?

According to my valuation model, Cintas seems to be fairly priced at around 9.93% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Cintas today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $373.91, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Cintas’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Cintas generate?

NasdaqGS:CTAS Earnings and Revenue Growth October 5th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 4.2% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Cintas, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in CTAS’s future outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CTAS, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Cintas as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Cintas has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

If you are no longer interested in Cintas, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

