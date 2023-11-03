Is Cinemark (CNK) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Cinemark Holdings (CNK) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Cinemark Holdings is one of 281 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Cinemark Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNK's full-year earnings has moved 52.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, CNK has moved about 94.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 4.7% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Cinemark Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Skechers (SKX). The stock is up 12.4% year-to-date.

In Skechers' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Cinemark Holdings belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, a group that includes 35 individual companies and currently sits at #156 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 4% so far this year, so CNK is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Skechers, however, belongs to the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry. Currently, this 10-stock industry is ranked #59. The industry has moved -12.9% so far this year.

Cinemark Holdings and Skechers could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

