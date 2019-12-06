Is Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Cincinnati Financial (CINF), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of CINF and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.

Cincinnati Financial is one of 842 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CINF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CINF's full-year earnings has moved 7.73% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, CINF has gained about 35.24% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 17.55% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Cincinnati Financial is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, CINF belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, which includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #160 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 9.83% so far this year, so CINF is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Finance sector will want to keep a close eye on CINF as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.