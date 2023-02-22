Is Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Cincinnati Financial (CINF) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Cincinnati Financial is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 870 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cincinnati Financial is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CINF's full-year earnings has moved 14% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that CINF has returned about 22% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 5.3%. This means that Cincinnati Financial is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, ING Groep (ING), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 13.8%.

In ING Groep's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 15.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Cincinnati Financial belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, a group that includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #101 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 1.1% so far this year, so CINF is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, ING Groep belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry. This 67-stock industry is currently ranked #13. The industry has moved +9.3% year to date.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Cincinnati Financial and ING Groep as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

