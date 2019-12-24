Is Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Cincinnati Financial (CINF), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Cincinnati Financial is a member of our Finance group, which includes 839 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CINF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CINF's full-year earnings has moved 7.73% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, CINF has gained about 33.02% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 20.26% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Cincinnati Financial is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, CINF belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, a group that includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #171 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 12.18% so far this year, so CINF is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to CINF as it looks to continue its solid performance.

