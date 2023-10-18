Is Cimpress (CMPR) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Cimpress (CMPR) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Cimpress is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 280 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cimpress is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMPR's full-year earnings has moved 6.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that CMPR has returned about 141.2% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 3.8%. This shows that Cimpress is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Cinemark Holdings (CNK) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 90.5%.

The consensus estimate for Cinemark Holdings' current year EPS has increased 56.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Cimpress belongs to the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #39 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 1.7% so far this year, so CMPR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Cinemark Holdings, however, belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry. Currently, this 35-stock industry is ranked #101. The industry has moved +6.9% so far this year.

Cimpress and Cinemark Holdings could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.