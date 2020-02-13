Is Cimpress (CMPR) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Cimpress (CMPR) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CMPR is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 15.41 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 16.26. Over the past year, CMPR's Forward P/E has been as high as 41.05 and as low as 15.24, with a median of 34.05.

CMPR is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.17. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. CMPR's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.39. Within the past year, CMPR's PEG has been as high as 2.42 and as low as 1.08, with a median of 1.63.

Finally, our model also underscores that CMPR has a P/CF ratio of 7.64. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. CMPR's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 9.19. Within the past 12 months, CMPR's P/CF has been as high as 15.37 and as low as 6.91, with a median of 12.40.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Cimpress's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, CMPR looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.