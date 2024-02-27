Is Cigna Group (CI) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Cigna (CI) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Cigna is one of 1066 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cigna is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CI's full-year earnings has moved 0.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, CI has moved about 14.3% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 7.8%. As we can see, Cigna is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 9.3%.

In ANI Pharmaceuticals' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Cigna belongs to the Medical - HMOs industry, a group that includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #229 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 0.8% so far this year, so CI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, however, belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this 516-stock industry is ranked #80. The industry has moved +2.9% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Cigna and ANI Pharmaceuticals as they could maintain their solid performance.

