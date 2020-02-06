Is Cigna (CI) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Cigna (CI) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Cigna is one of 843 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CI's full-year earnings has moved 0.07% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that CI has returned about 0.97% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 0.49% on average. This means that Cigna is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, CI belongs to the Insurance - Multi line industry, a group that includes 26 individual stocks and currently sits at #112 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 0.66% so far this year, so CI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Finance sector will want to keep a close eye on CI as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

