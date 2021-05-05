Is Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) A Risky Investment?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Ciena's Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Ciena had US$708.0m in debt in January 2021; about the same as the year before. But it also has US$1.18b in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$472.6m net cash.

A Look At Ciena's Liabilities

NYSE:CIEN Debt to Equity History May 5th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Ciena had liabilities of US$684.8m due within a year, and liabilities of US$915.6m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$1.18b and US$811.6m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast US$391.9m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Ciena has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Simply put, the fact that Ciena has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

Also positive, Ciena grew its EBIT by 26% in the last year, and that should make it easier to pay down debt, going forward. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Ciena can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Ciena may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, Ciena produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 74% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Ciena has net cash of US$472.6m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 26% over the last year. So we don't think Ciena's use of debt is risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Ciena is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.