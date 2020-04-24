Is Ciena (CIEN) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Ciena (CIEN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Ciena is one of 615 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CIEN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CIEN's full-year earnings has moved 1.30% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, CIEN has returned 4.85% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of -6.60%. This shows that Ciena is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, CIEN is a member of the Fiber Optics industry, which includes 1 individual companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.70% so far this year, meaning that CIEN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to CIEN as it looks to continue its solid performance.

