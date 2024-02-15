Is CI Financial (CIXXF) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. CI Financial Corp. (CIXXF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

CI Financial Corp. is one of 857 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CI Financial Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CIXXF's full-year earnings has moved 6.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, CIXXF has gained about 4.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 1.3% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that CI Financial Corp. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is CME Group (CME). The stock has returned 2.2% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, CME Group's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, CI Financial Corp. belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry, a group that includes 68 individual companies and currently sits at #149 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1.4% so far this year, so CIXXF is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, CME Group belongs to the Securities and Exchanges industry. This 8-stock industry is currently ranked #53. The industry has moved -0.5% year to date.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on CI Financial Corp. and CME Group as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CI Financial Corp. (CIXXF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CME Group Inc. (CME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.