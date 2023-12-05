Is Chuy's (CHUY) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Chuy's Holdings (CHUY) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Chuy's Holdings is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 221 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Chuy's Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHUY's full-year earnings has moved 2.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, CHUY has gained about 28.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 21.3% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Chuy's Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Gap (GPS). The stock is up 84.8% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Gap's current year EPS has increased 66.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Chuy's Holdings belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, a group that includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #63 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 8.5% this year, meaning that CHUY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Gap falls under the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. Currently, this industry has 43 stocks and is ranked #143. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +16.2%.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Chuy's Holdings and Gap as they could maintain their solid performance.

