Is Chuy's (CHUY) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Chuy's Holdings (CHUY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Chuy's Holdings is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 220 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Chuy's Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHUY's full-year earnings has moved 5.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, CHUY has returned 35.9% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 20.3%. This means that Chuy's Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Coupang, Inc. (CPNG). The stock has returned 30.5% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Coupang, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 16.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Chuy's Holdings belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, a group that includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #39 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 9% so far this year, so CHUY is performing better in this area.

Coupang, Inc. however, belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry. Currently, this 41-stock industry is ranked #87. The industry has moved +43.4% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Chuy's Holdings and Coupang, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.