Is Chuy's (CHUY) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Chuy's Holdings (CHUY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Chuy's Holdings is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 220 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Chuy's Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHUY's full-year earnings has moved 21.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, CHUY has moved about 27.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 9.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Chuy's Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Booking Holdings (BKNG), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 31.8%.

In Booking Holdings' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 12.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Chuy's Holdings belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, a group that includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #37 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 13.3% so far this year, so CHUY is performing better in this area.

Booking Holdings, however, belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry. Currently, this 40-stock industry is ranked #89. The industry has moved +19% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Chuy's Holdings and Booking Holdings. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

