Is Chubb Limited's (NYSE:CB) Stock Price Struggling As A Result Of Its Mixed Financials?

Chubb (NYSE:CB) has had a rough month with its share price down 7.4%. It is possible that the markets have ignored the company's differing financials and decided to lean-in to the negative sentiment. Stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, and therefore we decided to pay more attention to the company's financial performance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Chubb's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Chubb is:

5.9% = US$3.5b ÷ US$59b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.06 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Chubb's Earnings Growth And 5.9% ROE

At first glance, Chubb's ROE doesn't look very promising. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 9.0%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. Hence, the flat earnings seen by Chubb over the past five years could probably be the result of it having a lower ROE.

As a next step, we compared Chubb's net income growth with the industry and discovered that the industry saw an average growth of 5.4% in the same period.

NYSE:CB Past Earnings Growth April 10th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for CB? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Chubb Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Despite having a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 35% (meaning the company retains65% of profits) in the last three-year period, Chubb's earnings growth was more or les flat. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

In addition, Chubb has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 26% over the next three years. The fact that the company's ROE is expected to rise to 11% over the same period is explained by the drop in the payout ratio.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by Chubb can be open to many interpretations. Even though it appears to be retaining most of its profits, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. The low earnings growth suggests our theory correct. With that said, we studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that while the company has shrunk its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to grow in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

