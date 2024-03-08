Is Chubb Limited (CB) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Chubb (CB) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Chubb is a member of our Finance group, which includes 856 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Chubb is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CB's full-year earnings has moved 2.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, CB has returned 10.1% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 5.7%. As we can see, Chubb is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is AllianceBernstein (AB). The stock is up 9.6% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, AllianceBernstein's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Chubb is a member of the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, which includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 12.8% this year, meaning that CB is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, AllianceBernstein belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry. This 39-stock industry is currently ranked #25. The industry has moved +9.2% year to date.

Chubb and AllianceBernstein could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

