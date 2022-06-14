Is Chubb Limited (CB) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Chubb Limited (CB). CB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 12.87, which compares to its industry's average of 26.89. Over the last 12 months, CB's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.31 and as low as 12.63, with a median of 13.72.

Investors should also note that CB holds a PEG ratio of 1.29. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. CB's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.23. CB's PEG has been as high as 1.63 and as low as 1.26, with a median of 1.37, all within the past year.

Everest Re Group (RE) may be another strong Insurance - Property and Casualty stock to add to your shortlist. RE is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Shares of Everest Re Group currently holds a Forward P/E ratio of 7.53, and its PEG ratio is 0.76. In comparison, its industry sports average P/E and PEG ratios of 26.89 and 2.23.

Over the past year, RE's P/E has been as high as 9.82, as low as 7.40, with a median of 8.43; its PEG ratio has been as high as 0.88, as low as 0.17, with a median of 1.37 during the same time period.

Everest Re Group also has a P/B ratio of 1.44 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.21. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 1.58, as low as 1, with a median of 1.17.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Chubb Limited and Everest Re Group are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CB and RE sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

