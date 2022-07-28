Is ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) In A Good Position To Invest In Growth?

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Does ChromaDex Have A Long Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. When ChromaDex last reported its balance sheet in March 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth US$21m. Importantly, its cash burn was US$26m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of approximately 9 months from March 2022. Notably, analysts forecast that ChromaDex will break even (at a free cash flow level) in about 2 years. Essentially, that means the company will either reduce its cash burn, or else require more cash. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

NasdaqCM:CDXC Debt to Equity History July 28th 2022

How Well Is ChromaDex Growing?

Notably, ChromaDex actually ramped up its cash burn very hard and fast in the last year, by 140%, signifying heavy investment in the business. While operating revenue was up over the same period, the 18% gain gives us scant comfort. Taken together, we think these growth metrics are a little worrying. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can ChromaDex Raise More Cash Easily?

Since ChromaDex has been boosting its cash burn, the market will likely be considering how it can raise more cash if need be. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

ChromaDex has a market capitalisation of US$121m and burnt through US$26m last year, which is 22% of the company's market value. That's fairly notable cash burn, so if the company had to sell shares to cover the cost of another year's operations, shareholders would suffer some costly dilution.

Is ChromaDex's Cash Burn A Worry?

On this analysis of ChromaDex's cash burn, we think its revenue growth was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. Shareholders can take heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven. Summing up, we think the ChromaDex's cash burn is a risk, based on the factors we mentioned in this article. Readers need to have a sound understanding of business risks before investing in a stock, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for ChromaDex that potential shareholders should take into account before putting money into a stock.

