Is CHOW TAI FOOK (CJEWY) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has CHOW TAI FOOK (CJEWY) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

CHOW TAI FOOK is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 230 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CHOW TAI FOOK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CJEWY's full-year earnings has moved 4.1% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that CJEWY has returned about 10% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of -21.8%. This means that CHOW TAI FOOK is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Envela Corporation (ELA). The stock is up 79.9% year-to-date.

For Envela Corporation, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, CHOW TAI FOOK belongs to the Retail - Jewelry industry, a group that includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #50 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 38.9% so far this year, so CJEWY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Envela Corporation is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on CHOW TAI FOOK and Envela Corporation as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

