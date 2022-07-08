Is CHOW TAI FOOK (CJEWY) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is CHOW TAI FOOK (CJEWY) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

CHOW TAI FOOK is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 230 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CHOW TAI FOOK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CJEWY's full-year earnings has moved 4.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, CJEWY has returned 5.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 23.3% on average. This shows that CHOW TAI FOOK is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD). The stock has returned 6.7% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR's current year EPS has increased 4.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, CHOW TAI FOOK belongs to the Retail - Jewelry industry, a group that includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #20 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 44.2% so far this year, so CJEWY is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry. This 43-stock industry is currently ranked #193. The industry has moved -27.1% year to date.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on CHOW TAI FOOK and Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

