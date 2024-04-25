Is Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD). CHRD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 8.25, while its industry has an average P/E of 11.30. Over the last 12 months, CHRD's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.80 and as low as 5.28, with a median of 6.24.

We should also highlight that CHRD has a P/B ratio of 1.50. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.71. Over the past year, CHRD's P/B has been as high as 1.53 and as low as 1.17, with a median of 1.34.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. CHRD has a P/S ratio of 1.96. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.

Finally, investors should note that CHRD has a P/CF ratio of 4.89. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 6.70. Over the past 52 weeks, CHRD's P/CF has been as high as 5.01 and as low as 2.70, with a median of 4.15.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Chord Energy Corporation's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, CHRD looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

