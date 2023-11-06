Is Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD). CHRD is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 6.09, while its industry has an average P/E of 8.56. Over the past year, CHRD's Forward P/E has been as high as 6.73 and as low as 4.21, with a median of 5.66.

We should also highlight that CHRD has a P/B ratio of 1.50. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.61. CHRD's P/B has been as high as 1.53 and as low as 1.08, with a median of 1.30, over the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. CHRD has a P/S ratio of 1.81. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.95.

Finally, we should also recognize that CHRD has a P/CF ratio of 3.25. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 4.80. Within the past 12 months, CHRD's P/CF has been as high as 3.61 and as low as 2.38, with a median of 2.91.

Another great Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States stock you could consider is SM Energy (SM), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Furthermore, SM Energy holds a P/B ratio of 1.48 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 2.61. SM's P/B has been as high as 2.07, as low as 0.94, with a median of 1.29 over the past 12 months.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Chord Energy Corporation and SM Energy are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, CHRD and SM feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SM Energy Company (SM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.