Is Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 225 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CMG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMG's full-year earnings has moved 3.98% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that CMG has returned about 82.47% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 20.32% on average. This shows that Chipotle Mexican Grill is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, CMG belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, a group that includes 46 individual stocks and currently sits at #150 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 20.22% so far this year, meaning that CMG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track CMG. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

