Is Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 220 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Chipotle Mexican Grill is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMG's full-year earnings has moved 5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, CMG has moved about 47.4% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 8.4%. As we can see, Chipotle Mexican Grill is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Carvana (CVNA) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 121.5%.

In Carvana's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 18.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Chipotle Mexican Grill belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, which includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #36 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 13.6% so far this year, so CMG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Carvana, however, belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry. Currently, this 40-stock industry is ranked #85. The industry has moved +16.6% so far this year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill and Carvana could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carvana Co. (CVNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.