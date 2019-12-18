Is Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 223 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CMG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMG's full-year earnings has moved 3.81% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, CMG has moved about 92.70% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 25.10%. As we can see, Chipotle Mexican Grill is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, CMG belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, a group that includes 45 individual stocks and currently sits at #66 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 22.67% so far this year, so CMG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track CMG. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

