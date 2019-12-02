Is Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of CMG and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is one of 224 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CMG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMG's full-year earnings has moved 3.98% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, CMG has gained about 88.50% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 23.61%. This means that Chipotle Mexican Grill is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, CMG belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, a group that includes 46 individual stocks and currently sits at #70 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 21.18% so far this year, so CMG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to CMG as it looks to continue its solid performance.

