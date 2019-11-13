Is Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is one of 224 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CMG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMG's full-year earnings has moved 3.64% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, CMG has returned 75.38% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 21.87% on average. This shows that Chipotle Mexican Grill is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, CMG is a member of the Retail - Restaurants industry, which includes 46 individual companies and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 18.55% so far this year, so CMG is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to CMG as it looks to continue its solid performance.

