Is Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 221 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Chipotle Mexican Grill is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMG's full-year earnings has moved 1.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, CMG has gained about 46.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 8.1% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Chipotle Mexican Grill is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 20.2%.

In Dick's Sporting Goods' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 13.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Chipotle Mexican Grill belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, which includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #47 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 14.6% this year, meaning that CMG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Dick's Sporting Goods falls under the Retail - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this industry has 21 stocks and is ranked #112. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -7.3%.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Chipotle Mexican Grill and Dick's Sporting Goods as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

