Is China Shenhua Energy Co. (CSUAY) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. China Shenhua Energy Co. (CSUAY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

China Shenhua Energy Co. is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 256 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. China Shenhua Energy Co. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSUAY's full-year earnings has moved 36.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, CSUAY has gained about 43.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 41.4% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, China Shenhua Energy Co. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX). The stock has returned 64.7% year-to-date.

In CNX Resources Corporation.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 49.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, China Shenhua Energy Co. belongs to the Coal industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #60 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 78.2% so far this year, meaning that CSUAY is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, CNX Resources Corporation. belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry. This 41-stock industry is currently ranked #4. The industry has moved +65.9% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to China Shenhua Energy Co. and CNX Resources Corporation. as they could maintain their solid performance.

