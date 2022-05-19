Is China Shenhua Energy Co. (CSUAY) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has China Shenhua Energy Co. (CSUAY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

China Shenhua Energy Co. is one of 256 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. China Shenhua Energy Co. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSUAY's full-year earnings has moved 36.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, CSUAY has moved about 35.1% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 29.5%. This means that China Shenhua Energy Co. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Coterra Energy (CTRA). The stock is up 61.5% year-to-date.

For Coterra Energy, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 23.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, China Shenhua Energy Co. belongs to the Coal industry, a group that includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #97 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 61.9% so far this year, so CSUAY is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

In contrast, Coterra Energy falls under the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry. Currently, this industry has 41 stocks and is ranked #3. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +42.5%.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to China Shenhua Energy Co. and Coterra Energy as they could maintain their solid performance.

