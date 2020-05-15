Is China Mobile (CHL) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is China Mobile (CHL). CHL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 9.92 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 12.17. CHL's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.45 and as low as 7.83, with a median of 10.35, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that CHL has a P/B ratio of 0.95. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. CHL's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.23. Within the past 52 weeks, CHL's P/B has been as high as 1.19 and as low as 0.80, with a median of 1.07.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in China Mobile's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that CHL is an impressive value stock right now.

