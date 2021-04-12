Is China Green Agriculture's (NYSE:CGA) 210% Share Price Increase Well Justified?

Unfortunately, investing is risky - companies can and do go bankrupt. On the other hand, if you find a high quality business to buy (at the right price) you can more than double your money! For example, the China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) share price had more than doubled in just one year - up 210%. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 62% gain in the last three months. On the other hand, longer term shareholders have had a tougher run, with the stock falling 49% in three years.

China Green Agriculture wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year China Green Agriculture saw its revenue shrink by 15%. So we would not have expected the share price to rise 210%. It just goes to show the market doesn't always pay attention to the reported numbers. It's quite likely the revenue fall was already priced in, anyway.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:CGA Earnings and Revenue Growth April 12th 2021

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that China Green Agriculture shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 210% over the last year. That certainly beats the loss of about 9% per year over the last half decade. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 5 warning signs with China Green Agriculture (at least 2 which make us uncomfortable) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

