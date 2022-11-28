Is China Automotive Systems (CAAS) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is China Automotive Systems (CAAS) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

China Automotive Systems is one of 124 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. China Automotive Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAAS' full-year earnings has moved 55% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, CAAS has moved about 135.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector has returned an average of -40.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that China Automotive Systems is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Genuine Parts (GPC). The stock has returned 32.7% year-to-date.

In Genuine Parts' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, China Automotive Systems belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, which includes 62 individual stocks and currently sits at #143 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 26.6% so far this year, so CAAS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Genuine Parts belongs to the Automotive - Replacement Parts industry. This 7-stock industry is currently ranked #185. The industry has moved -2.3% year to date.

China Automotive Systems and Genuine Parts could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

