Is China a "Safe Haven" Amid Banking Crisis? ETFs to Invest

Chinese stock market has gained momentum lately on signs of economic recovery and hopes of more support from the government. The reopening of the economy after the end of the COVID-19 restrictions is likely to bring about a revival in consumer spending, industrial output and investment this year.

This is especially true given the People's Bank of China (PBOC) recently said that it would slash the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for all banks, except those that have implemented a 5% reserve ratio, by 25 basis points (bps), effective March 27 (read: New ETF (JCHI) Hits Market to Tap China's Growth Prospects).

The move should bolster China equity investing. The PBOC’s move is unique enough as it came at a time when most global central banks are tightening monetary policies. Citigroup is bullish on China Investing as its economists said, “We have long been discussing our view that China can be a major growth hedge this year – if anything, recent global banking stresses perhaps have strengthened this thesis,” as quoted on CNBC.

The recent turmoil happening in the banking sector of the United States and Europe has highlighted China as a “relative safe haven” this year, economists at Citi said in a Thursday note. Added to the positive sentiment is the strong credit growth. Money supply in China expanded at the fastest pace in nearly seven years, as Beijing looked to support a promising economic recovery amid rising global risks.

According to an IMF report, the Chinese economy is expected to grow by 5.2% this year. However, the still-not-steady real estate sector will continue to weigh on the growth prospects, along with the shrinking working-age population in China and declined productivity growth levels.

“China could at least be a relative ‘safe haven’ given its growth premium, financial soundness, policy discipline and the new political economy cycle,” Citi economists said, as quoted on CNBC. Not only Citigroup, Morgan Stanley too turned ‘outright bullish’ on stocks in Asia and emerging markets, as quoted CNBC.

Several China ETFs are undervalued in statues. First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund FCA, Global X MSCI China Financials ETF CHIX, iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF ECNS and Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF RAYC have P/E ratios in the range of 4.11X to 7.40X.

Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few China ETFs that have soared last week.

ETFs in Focus

KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor Index ETF KFVG – Up 11.1%

The underlying CICC China 5G and Semiconductor Leaders Index tracks the performance of companies engaged in the 5G and semiconductor related businesses, including 5G equipment, semiconductors, electronic components and big data centers. The fund charges 65 bps in fees.

Global X MSCI China Communication Services ETF CHIC – Up 9.9%

The underlying MSCI China Communication Services 10/50 Index follows a rules-based methodology that is designed to select constituents of the MSCI China Index. The fund charges 65 bps in fees.

KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF KSTR – Up 7.7%

The underlying SSE Science and Technology Innovation Board 50 Index comprises of 50 largest companies listed on the SSE Science and Technology Innovation Board as determined by market capitalization and liquidity. The fund charges 88 bps in fees.

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF KTEC – Up 7.3%

The underlying Hang Seng TECH Index captures the 30 largest companies rapidly growing technology sector in Hong Kong. The fund charges 68 bps in fees.

Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF CHIK – Up 6.9%

The underlying MSCI China Information Technology 10/50 Index tracks the performance of companies in the information technology sector in the MSCI China Index. The fund charges 65 bps in fees.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (KTEC): ETF Research Reports

iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (ECNS): ETF Research Reports

Global X MSCI China Financials ETF (CHIX): ETF Research Reports

First Trust China AlphaDEX ETF (FCA): ETF Research Reports

Global X MSCI China Communication Services ETF (CHIC): ETF Research Reports

Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (CHIK): ETF Research Reports

KraneShares CICC China 5G and Semiconductor Index ETF (KFVG): ETF Research Reports

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (RAYC): ETF Research Reports

KraneShares SSE STAR Market 50 Index ETF (KSTR): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.