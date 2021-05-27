Is Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Chimerix Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2021, Chimerix had US$14.0m of debt, up from none a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But on the other hand it also has US$145.0m in cash, leading to a US$131.0m net cash position.

How Healthy Is Chimerix's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGM:CMRX Debt to Equity History May 27th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Chimerix had liabilities of US$22.2m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$2.75m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$145.0m as well as receivables valued at US$482.0k due within 12 months. So it can boast US$120.5m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This excess liquidity suggests that Chimerix is taking a careful approach to debt. Given it has easily adequate short term liquidity, we don't think it will have any issues with its lenders. Simply put, the fact that Chimerix has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Chimerix's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Chimerix made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$5.6m, which is a fall of 51%. To be frank that doesn't bode well.

So How Risky Is Chimerix?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Chimerix lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$63m and booked a US$131m accounting loss. However, it has net cash of US$131.0m, so it has a bit of time before it will need more capital. Even though its balance sheet seems sufficiently liquid, debt always makes us a little nervous if a company doesn't produce free cash flow regularly. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Chimerix .

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

