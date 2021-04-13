Is Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Chico's FAS's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of January 2021 Chico's FAS had US$149.0m of debt, an increase on US$42.5m, over one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$109.4m, its net debt is less, at about US$39.7m.

How Strong Is Chico's FAS' Balance Sheet?

NYSE:CHS Debt to Equity History April 13th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Chico's FAS had liabilities of US$431.8m due within a year, and liabilities of US$678.0m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$109.4m and US$66.9m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$933.5m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit casts a shadow over the US$389.0m company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt. At the end of the day, Chico's FAS would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Chico's FAS's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Chico's FAS had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 35%, to US$1.3b. That makes us nervous, to say the least.

Caveat Emptor

While Chico's FAS's falling revenue is about as heartwarming as a wet blanket, arguably its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is even less appealing. Its EBIT loss was a whopping US$253m. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above make us nervous about the company. We'd want to see some strong near-term improvements before getting too interested in the stock. Not least because it burned through US$109m in negative free cash flow over the last year. That means it's on the risky side of things. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Chico's FAS is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are potentially serious...

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.