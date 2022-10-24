Is Chico's FAS (CHS) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Chico's FAS (CHS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Chico's FAS is one of 227 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Chico's FAS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHS' full-year earnings has moved 18.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, CHS has returned 2% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -26.1% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Chico's FAS is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Designer Brands (DBI) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 1.8%.

In Designer Brands' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 6.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Chico's FAS is a member of the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 44 individual companies and currently sits at #166 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 46.4% so far this year, so CHS is performing better in this area. Designer Brands is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Chico's FAS and Designer Brands as they could maintain their solid performance.





